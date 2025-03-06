WWE veteran has a vicious possible plan for Charlotte Flair to inflict pain on Tiffany Stratton in their feud

Charlotte Flair is set to lock horns with Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41 for the WWE Women's Championship. Ahead of their title match, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) shared his thoughts on what should be included in the feud between The Queen and The Buff Barbie.

In a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray envisioned a segment where Charlotte Flair would apply the Figure Eight Leglock to Tiffany Stratton, causing her to pass out. He suggested that The Queen should then retrieve scissors from her bag.

The WWE Hall of Famer wants Flair to deliver a promo addressing the constant comparisons between herself and Tiffany Stratton, particularly regarding their blonde hair.

"I have this vision of Charlotte putting the figure eight on Tiffany Stratton and Tiffany Stratton passing out from the pain and this would be a segment, and then Charlotte Flair rolls out of the ring and she goes to her purse or whatever and she pulls out a pair of scissors … I want Charlotte Flair to cut the promo about how the comparisons and now," Ray said. [H/T: PWMania]

Bully Ray further explains what WWE star Charlotte Flair should do to Tiffany Stratton with scissors in her hand

In the same podcast, Bubba Ray Dudley proposed that Charlotte Flair cut a single strand of The Center of the Universe's hair, placing it in a bag. The veteran wants this move to symbolize The Queen's ability to eliminate all comparisons.

Bully Ray believed that the 38-year-old star would eliminate all comparisons at The Showcase of The Immortals, emphasizing Tiffany Stratton's inferiority. The WWE legend believed Flair would assert that The Buff Barbie was not on her level.

"Charlotte Flair takes one strand of Tiffany Stratton’s hair, just one lonely strand and cuts it off, and takes that one strand of hair and puts it in a baggie or whatever. And that one strand represents that at any given moment Charlotte Flair could have taken away all the comparisons of Tiffany Stratton to Charlotte Flair… at WrestleMania, I’m going to get rid of all of the comparisons because you are not The Queen and you are not the wrestler Charlotte Flair would ever be," Ray said. [H/T: PWMania]

Fans will have to wait and see if Flair can dethrone Stratton to become a 15-time WWE Women's World Champion this April.

