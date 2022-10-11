"Back to being 12" - Former writer makes a harsh comparison between WWE under Triple H and Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels WWE under Triple H's regime has come to resemble what it was under Vince McMahon.

Since Hunter assumed power in the global juggernaut as its Chief Content Officer, fans have witnessed many positive changes. From logical storyline developments to longer matches to big surprises, many notable aspects have made WWE RAW and SmackDown unmissable and essential viewings.

However, Vince Russo feels things are slowly going back to square one. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer first spoke about DX's return on the Monday night show.

He pointed out how some of the elements from the segment were juvenile, just like how things were before during the previous regime. Furthermore, Russo explained that with every passing week, he could sense WWE's programming becoming more and more like what it used to be when Vince was in charge.

"They tried to be tongue-in-cheek funny, and it was ok. When they got to four hanging c***s it was like back to being 12. They tried to be a little clever there with Hunter (Triple H), the boss saying we can't say this; we can't do that. I give them credit there for being a little clever. Bro, that's why I'm telling you, as more and more of these shows take place, I'm really starting to question Vince McMahon's absence. I really am, bro, because I'm seeing a lot of things in this show that were no different than when he was doing it," said Vince Russo. [6:26 - 7:23]

Vince Russo on Triple H and Vince McMahon's similar booking in WWE

Even on last week's Legion of RAW, Russo said Triple H was booking shows in the same manner as McMahon, barring a few changes. He said Hunter was calling up NXT acts that fans didn't care about and pointed out that the likes of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were booked to lose just weeks into their return.

"I'm not seeing anything different. I'm really not. The only thing that's different is he's given the marks matchups that they're excited about that. The casual fans could literally care less. That is the only thing, other than that there is no difference from what Vince was doing. You're bringing in NXT people we don't care about. You beat [Candice] LeRae in her second week, you beat Gargano in his second week. You beat Bayley's girls. Now that Bayley's girls have gone over, next week you got to give Alexa Bliss," said Russo.

With most of the decisions taken by Triple H hitting the bullseye, fans will surely keep an eye on what other tricks he has up his sleeve.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's take on HHH's booking in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

