WWE veteran vows to break Ronda Rousey and Shayan Baszler's arms

WWE made the surprising addition of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to the Women's Fatal-4-Way match at WrestleMania 39. However, fans did not take it well as they were granted a spot rather than earning it. After the show, Natalya, alongside Shotzi, said she would break their arms at WrestleMania 39.

Natalya has been working for the company for nearly fifteen years and has earned the respect of nearly all the superstars at the back. She's a former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion. Lately, she has been working in the tag team division since returning from injury.

Last night, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler returned to the blue brand and announced that they will compete in the fatal-4-way match at WrestleMania 39. Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, the blue brand's veteran revealed that she would break Rousey and Baszler's arms at the event. Check it out:

"There will be no better gift to both of us. The Ballsy Baddies, than to be able to break both their arms at WrestleMania." (From 2:10 to 2:20)

It will be interesting to see which team walks out of the event with a win at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Natalya faced Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Last year, Ronda Rousey returned to the company and won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She later feuded with Charlotte Flair and won her first SmackDown Women's Championship.

In her first major rivalry as the SmackDown champion, she went head-to-head with The Queen of Harts. The two stars went back and forth for weeks before Natalya became the new number-one contender for the title.

The two were booked for a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022 where The Baddest Woman on the Planet put the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against her former friend.

During the event, Rousey was able to beat Natalya but ultimately lost the title to Liv Morgan after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. However, she won the title back from Morgan by the end of the year.

