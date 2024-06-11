WWE veteran wanted to wrestle Finn Balor, but it never happened due to serious reason

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has risen to prominence ever since he started with the Stamford-based company ten years ago. After being on the NXT brand for the first two years, he also bagged the first-ever Universal Championship. One of the legendary names who wanted to share the ring with the Judgment Day member was Sabu.

Known for his hardcore style, Sabu was a crucial part of Extreme Championship Wrestling in the late 90s. The 59-year-old veteran also had feuds with top names such as John Cena, The Big Show, and Umaga.

During a recent appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Classic episode, Sabu revealed he wanted to lock horns with the 42-year-old star before he debuted in WWE. King Demon and the veteran even discussed having a one-on-one match but it did not happen because the latter got injured:

"I like Finn Balor. I've seen him wrestle in Ireland, no... Scotland a couple of times, not too long before he became Finn Balor. I always wanted to wrestle him, then he became Finn Balor. I really love(d) (him). So I said, 'Hey, man someday, (let's) get together.' He said, 'Of course.' But then it never happened because I got hurt," Sabu said. [36:13 - 36:36]

You can watch the full episode below:

Finn Balor faced 39-year-old star on WWE RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest put Balor in a singles match against Drew McIntyre. The stipulation of this contest was if King Demon suffered an upset, then at Clash at the Castle 2024, the Judgment Day faction would be barred from the ringside during the World Heavyweight Championship match.

However, if The Scottish Warrior loses, Dominik Mysterio, Balor, and JD McDonagh would be at the ringside to watch their fellow Judgment Day stablemate retain his tile.

In the main event, McIntyre went head-to-head with the former WWE Universal Champion. The Scottish Warrior pinned Finn Balor despite interference from Carlito and McDonagh.

Interestingly, during a Judgment Day backstage segment, King Demon sneakily kept a hotel key room given by Liv Morgan to Dirty Dom. Only time will tell if the former Bullet Club member betrays Dominik Mysterio to side with the current WWE Women's World Champion.