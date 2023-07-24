WWE veteran wants Cody Rhodes to get a dominant win over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on who he thinks should win at SummerSlam 2023 between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

The American Nightmare and The Beast Incarnate will collide for the final time at The Biggest Party of the Summer. They've faced each other twice before, and they hold one win against each other. Their feud began in April, and it'll most likely come to an end in August. During RAW last week, the two stars were involved in a brawl at the beginning of the show.

On the latest edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran reviewed the segment and shared that Cody Rhodes needs to defeat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and it has to be dominant.

"How are they gonna get by with or get away with or is there any way to that, Cody beating Brock pretty decisively? I don't know that Brock should ever tap out in a WWE ring but he should beat him 1-2-3 at this point with - I'm not saying there can't be shenanigans in the finish but it can't be like somebody hits Brock with a truck and he's laying there and Cody steals it. It has to be Cody doing something pretty dominant 1-2-3," said Cornette. [3:31-4:13]

Jim Cornette on how Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes should go down at SummerSlam

The American Nightmare beat Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash via pinfall, and the latter beat him at Night of Champions via referee stoppage. It currently hasn't been confirmed whether their third match will have a stipulation.

Jim Cornette stated that Cody Rhodes should pin Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam and he should celebrate his win with Lesnar staring at him in disbelief.

"I don't mean he should be carted out on a spatula after Cody covers him. 1-2-3 Cody gets up, Brock turns over he's selling whatever happened, he's still conscious but he's looking like [you] motherf***** and Cody gets his hands in the air... The first one was Cody stealing more or less a quick one as Vince used to say... They've spread this out well and they've milked it well and the broken arm was a good bit of business but at some point, Cody has to - I mean not just beat him flat but get a hard-fought clear 1-2-3," said Cornette. [4:35-5:30]

A Bull Rope match would be tremendous. Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes need a stipulation for their rubber match at Summerslam.A Bull Rope match would be tremendous. pic.twitter.com/euqZMtMX8o

Cody Rhodes has only lost two matches since returning to WWE last year. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll defeat Brock Lesnar for the second time at SummerSlam.

