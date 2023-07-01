WWE veteran wants Logan Paul to cash in on Roman Reigns; says 40-year-old star is his second pick for Money in the Bank

Wrestling veteran and hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer has announced his picks for this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. His two choices are Logan Paul and LA Knight.

The two WWE stars are among the seven people that will compete for the coveted briefcase in London. The remaining participants are Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch and Damian Priest. Many fans are expecting LA Knight to be the victor, as he's currently the favorite going into the bout.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer stated that he also wants the SmackDown star to win the Money in the Bank contract, with Logan Paul being his other pick. The former ECW Champion even discussed The Maverick possibly cashing in on Roman Reigns.

"I would say it's a tie for me in the sense of LA Knight or Logan Paul ... Think about a Logan Paul-Brock Lesnar match for a world title, [or] then somebody has to cash it in on Seth Rollins," Dreamer pondered. "Think about Logan Paul — even though they already have done it in Saudi — Roman Reigns, or cashing in on Roman Reigns." (H/T Wrestling INC.)

Tommy Dreamer on LA Knight cashing in Money in the Bank on Seth Rollins

While the hardcore legend would like to see Logan Paul cash in on Roman Reigns and have a world title match against Brock Lesnar, he would like to see LA Knight as World Heavyweight Champion.

Tommy Dreamer stated that LA Knight cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins or whoever dethrones Seth Rollins would be something.

"LA Knight has this uniqueness about him that has just caught on. How do you not add to it and give him that? Because at any time, he can cash in and become WWE Champion. I think an LA Knight cashing in on a Seth Rollins or if somebody beats Seth Rollins and then LA Knight wins, it is going to be something, because he's got an attitude. He's got fans following him, and he could go in the ring. So those are my two favorites to win it," said Dreamer.

Logan Paul and LA Knight were involved in a confrontation on the latest episode of SmackDown. It'll be interesting to see whether either of them will become Mr. Money in the Bank.

Who's your pick for Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments below!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes