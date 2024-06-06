WWE veteran wants Nia Jax to be fired after a scary spot at recent event

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has slammed Nia Jax for a scary-looking spot that she was involved in at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. During the Premium Live Event, the RAW star squashed Lyra Valkyria with the Annihilator and emerged victorious.

In the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament, The Irresistible Force won via pinfall. She will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam in August. Even though the spot looked dangerous, Lyra Valkyria was fine, and she even wrestled the following week on RAW.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette took a major shot at Nia Jax on The Experience for the finish of the match. He felt that the spot was too dangerous, especially due to the latter's large size. The veteran even called for her to be fired by WWE.

"They're doing the deal where Jax is on the buckle as going for the Banzai but Lyra tries to powerbomb her off. The fat f**king dangerous b**ch just landed all the weight of her giant a** on this girl's stomach. F**k this do*chebag somebody needs to beat her a**... This is unnecessary. You could have caved that girl's rib cage in and punctured her lung... No, that was too much weight to land on this poor girl and I know the firmness quotient of the WWE rings in the corner. If somebody's talking to her and she's still doing it, then in that case, I think she needs [to be] fired," said Cornette. [1:17-2:47]

Could Nia Jax become the Women's Champion at WWE SummerSlam?

As things stand, SummerSlam will feature Bayley vs. The Irresistible Force for the coveted Women's Championship. However, things could change ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Role Model's next opponent is Piper Niven, who she is set to face at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland. Plus, Money in the Bank will take place after that, and the title could change hands at that event too.

Nia Jax beat Bianca Belair on SmackDown, and she also beat Becky Lynch a few months ago. She has held a major title before, and she's being booked very strong. This means it's possible that she could walk out of SummerSlam as WWE Women's Champion.

