WWE RAW Superstar MVP has shared that his goal is to help Omos become the world champion and to do that, the latter will have to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been the top titleholder in the company for over two years, and he hasn't been pinned since 2019. Many stars have stepped up to the plate, but none have succeeded. The Head of the Table has never shared the ring with The Nigerian Giant before, who has only lost a few singles matches in the company.

Speaking to Good Karma Wrestling recently, MVP said he wants to see his client Omos become WWE Champion.

"I hope to accomplish one thing at this point in my career and that is leading The Nigerian Giant to championship gold. He knows what it is to be a winner. He’s been a winner his entire life... The WWE Championship, I would say it’s an inevitability. We will get there, but it’s not easy... You have some amazing talents, amazingly talented people."

He believes that they will get there:

"For example, Roman Reigns who is the Undisputed Champion right now and we’re trying to get there, but, intelligently, step by step, The Nigerian Giant Omos is smashing everyone in his path and the goal, my goal is to see him hoist the premiere championship in all of sports-entertainment," said MVP. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Could Omos be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic world championship run?

The next WWE premium live event is the Royal Rumble, which will see 30 men competing for an opportunity to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39.

If Omos competes in the match and wins, and Roman Reigns is still the champion, then the two stars will collide at The Show of Shows.

Defeating The Nigerian Giant would not be an easy task for Roman Reigns. Omos could use his size to his advantage, and MVP could get involved in the match to help him dethrone The Tribal Chief, which would be a shocking victory for the giant.

Would you like to see Omos have a world title run in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

