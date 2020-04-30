WWE veteran wants to face Brock Lesnar again - 18 years after their last match

Brock Lesnar

Jeff Hardy says he would like to face Brock Lesnar again before his WWE career comes to an end.

The 42-year-old recently made his return to WWE programming after an 11-month absence by defeating King Corbin on the March 13 episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Hardy discussed his history with Lesnar and suggested that he could take on “The Beast” in his final match for the company.

“That’s one more thing, I would love to get my a** kicked by him [Brock Lesnar] again because he’s just intimidating and insanely gifted. To be as successful as he was in the MMA world, he’s amazing. That would be interesting, man. Maybe that could be my last match. I was his first match, he could be my last match.”

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

Brock Lesnar vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy earlier this year about a possible dream match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley.

Although Lesnar and Lashley are currently on the same RAW brand, it is not impossible that SmackDown's Jeff Hardy could still go one-on-one with the eight-time WWE World Champion one day.

Brock Lesnar’s first televised WWE match saw him defeat Hardy via TKO in five minutes at the Backlash 2002 pay-per-view.

Advertisement

The Hardy Boyz picked up two victories over “The Next Big Thing” in the weeks that followed before Brock Lesnar joined forces with Paul Heyman to defeat the popular tag team at Judgment Day 2002.