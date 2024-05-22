WWE veteran welcomes grandson: "A possible 5th Generation Wrestler"

A WWE legend has announced the arrival of his grandson in a new X (formerly Twitter) post. The legend in question is Fit Finlay.

David Finlay currently works for NJPW and is the son of the legendary Fit Finlay. The latter presently works as a trainer in WWE.

In a new Twitter post, Fit Finlay revealed that his son David is now a father. Check out the post below:

".The day after ⁦ @THEdavidfinlay ⁩ ‘s Birthday on 5-16, this little guy was born, 5-17, Axel Ronan Finlay. A possible 5th Generation Wrestler🤼‍♀️. Congratulations Ana & David, new Parents! Love you 3."

Fit Finlay has talked to David about possibly joining WWE

Last year, the current Bullet Club leader David Finlay made an appearance on Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps podcast. He discussed a potential career as a WWE Superstar and revealed that his father talked to him about the same. Here's what the former IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion said:

“I mean, my only (WWE) contact is my dad, my only contact needs to be my dad so, on one hand, it’s never been talked about officially but on the other hand, about every other time I go over for dinner, it gets talked about because he’s like, ‘Yeah, you can come work with me’ so it’s like, mhm, when I’ve accomplished all I need to accomplish in Japan, maybe I’ll entertain the option but for right now, I got a IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to win and make world-famous.” [H/T: Fightful]

Fit Finlay is well-known among fans primarily due to his stint as a wrestler in WWE and WCW back in the day. He was pushed as a strong mid-card act between 2006 and 2011. He won the United States Title on one occasion under the SmackDown brand. Finlay also won the WCW World TV title during his run in the Ted Turner promotion.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their heartfelt congratulations to David Finlay and his family!