How Vince McMahon reacted to The Undertaker getting a tattoo in WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't always keen on superstars getting new tattoos. WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard even threatened to end The Undertaker's push after he went all out with new tats.

The Undertaker told the story of the first time he was inked during his second appearance on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. 'Taker stated that it took eight hours for the tattoos to be completed and it affected the performance of his match with The Ultimate Warrior.

During the latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the WWE exec revealed that there used to be a stigma around talent getting tattoos, which almost landed The Undertaker in trouble.

"Yeah, Undertaker. I told him from day one. When he got that first big tattoo, ‘Oh God damn it Mark [Calaway], stop. This is gonna ruin your career. You’re gonna limit yourself. Your push has stopped right now! I’m gonna stop pushing you.’ Um no, part of that is 100 percent true. The advice that I gave Taker, ‘Don’t ever get a tattoo’. I don’t know. There have been some that [Vince McMahon] was probably going, ‘What the hell? What the hell did you do? Why’d you do that?’ But, especially now in the 2000s where tattoos don’t have the same stigma that they had in the 70s and 80s, it’s a little different." (H/T POST Wrestling)

The Undertaker paid tribute to his clique, the Bone Street Krew, by getting "B.S.K Pride" tattooed on his lower body.

The Undertaker's legacy in WWE

The Undertaker will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. WWE would not be what it is today without The Phenom. After 30 years of taking souls and digging holes, The Undertaker finally announced his retirement at Survivor Series in front of his family and close friends.

His last match, against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36, was a phenomenal bout for him to be remembered by. The only accomplishment left for the seven-time world champion is a WWE Hall of Fame induction.