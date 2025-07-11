WWE did not want the "smoke" regarding the release of R-Truth and chose him over the company, says former World Champion: "We want what we want"

Ron Killings, aka R-Truth, was released by WWE on June 1st before being brought back on June 7th. Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry explained why the company didn't want the "smoke" from the fans after Truth's release.

Truth returned during the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, costing John Cena and Logan Paul their tag team match against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. He was already in a feud with Cena, to whom he lost at Saturday Night's Main Event before being released.

Speaking on SHAK Wrestling, Henry stated that the fans chose Truth over WWE after he was released by the company. He explained how loved and adored the 53-year-old is within the professional wrestling world.

"I don't go by what is feudal. I want the life comment. And the life comment is that the fans chose Truth. They love him, they respect him, they're entertained by him. And when he said that he was gone, people were like, 'No, that's the world of pro wrestling. We want what we want. We love what we love. And if you're not going to give us what we want, we're going to go somewhere else and get it.' The WWE did not want that smoke. They didn't want they didn't want the fans to be like, 'This is a guy that was number one in t-shirt sales. You gonna get rid of him?' This is a guy that just the week before had a match against your champion and got as much of a reaction as the champion did walk into the ring. This is a guy that had three matches in the year prior, but he was still able to go to the ring and have everybody in the building cheer him. I dare you to name another wrestler that happened to this year," said Henry. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

R-Truth will be in action against Aleister Black on WWE SmackDown

R-Truth will face Aleister Black on this week's WWE SmackDown. Truth and Black have had some issues over the last few weeks. It started after the former multi-time 24/7 Champion interrupted Black's scheduled match against Kit Wilson by attacking him. The two will finally cross paths in a singles match.

This will be R-Truth's second match in WWE since returning. He had already faced Cena in a rematch on SmackDown before the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. The 53-year-old was also in action against JC Mateo in his final appearance before his release.

