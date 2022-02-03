WWE wanted Hall of Famer to enter the Royal Rumble three times like Mick Foley

Charles Wright recently revealed that WWE once asked him to emulate Mick Foley by appearing in the same Royal Rumble three times.

Wright, best known for his work as The Godfather, also performed as Kama Mustafa and Papa Shango in the 1990s. His most recent WWE in-ring appearance came in 2013 when he lasted five seconds as The Godfather in the Royal Rumble.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight podcast, the Hall of Famer said WWE approached him about returning as Kama Mustafa and Papa Shango:

“They tried to get me. It’s been a few years, but they’ll call me because they’re always interested in me coming out, maybe come out first as Kama with the haircut, and then go back and come out as Papa Shango bald, and then come back as Godfather with the girls. They talked about that but I think they have a problem with the girls now, right?”

The Godfather character drew complaints from the Parents Television Council (PTC) in the early 2000s. Vince McMahon made fun of the backlash by repackaging Wright’s pimp persona as a Right to Censor (RTC) member. The WWE Chairman also changed the superstar’s name to The Goodfather.

Mick Foley entered the 1998 Royal Rumble as three different characters

Mick Foley’s Cactus Jack character was the first entrant in the 1998 Royal Rumble. He lasted nine minutes and 21 seconds before being eliminated by Terry Funk, then known as Chainsaw Charlie.

Midway through the 30-man contest, Foley re-entered the Rumble as the 16th entrant. Performing as Mankind, the former WWE Champion spent just two minutes and seven seconds in the match before Goldust eliminated him.

After a short break, Foley appeared from the No. 28 position as his Dude Love persona, lasting seven minutes and 53 seconds. His third and final elimination came at the hands of Faarooq.

