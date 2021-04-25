WWE wanted to make a popular name 'the next Rey Mysterio'

WWE and professional wrestling fans will be familiar with Henry Cejudo from his social media interactions with Nikki Bella.

Cejudo is one of the greatest UFC champions of all time who, just like Kurt Angle, has an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling.

As noted by 411Mania, Dave Meltzer recently revealed that WWE tried to sign Henry Cejduo way back in 2008 after winning his Olympic medal. Gerald Brisco reportedly 'recruited' Henry Cejudo as WWE wanted the wrestler to become the next Rey Mysterio.

During the Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Meltzer also said that Henry Cejudo wanted to indulge in 'real stuff' after wrapping up his freestyle wrestling career, eventually choosing MMA.

"Triple C" excelled in MMA as he became a double UFC Champion, having held the UFC Bantamweight and Flyweight titles simultaneously during a dominant phase with the promotion.

Henry Cejudo last fought at UFC 249 in May 2020 in a successful Bantamweight title defense against Dominick Cruz. Cejudo vacated both UFC championships by the end of May and announced his retirement from the sport.

I would love to do an appearance: Henry Cejudo on possibly working with WWE

Henry Cejudo has showcased his desire to enter the pro wrestling scene on various occasions. He made an appearance on an AEW Dynamite episode on May 27th, 2020, to support Mike Tyson.

Cejudo even began his pro wrestling training with Chavo Guerrero in April 2021, and he sounded pretty confident of becoming a world champion in the squared circle.

"Chavo is a legend, and I have been learning a lot from him. I have really gotten the itch lately as I feel as I am in fighter shape." "I have no doubt Chavo can make me into a world champion in professional wrestling," Cejduo told TMZ.

Cejudo had stated during the UFC 249 press conference that he would love to work with WWE and claimed that he wanted to beat up Rey Mysterio.

"I would love to do an appearance, but the stuff they do in WWE, sh**, I would love to beat up on Rey Mysterio. He can bend the knee too. And Kurt Angle."

Henry Cejudo calls himself a conqueror. I asked if he wanted to conquer the WWE next. He says he wouldn't mind beating up Rey Mysterio #UFC249 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) May 10, 2020

The retired fighter's intentions of foraying into pro wrestling are undeniable, and he has all the tools to succeed in the business. Henry Cejudo became a popular figure in MMA for portraying an obnoxious character during his time as the UFC double champion.

His pro-wrestling-inspired persona and added shenanigans brought more attention to the UFC's lower weight divisions. Cejudo's promotional work as a Mixed Martial Artist makes him a perfect fit for pro wrestling.

Do you see AEW, WWE, or any other major wrestling promotion working with the 34-year-old MMA star somewhere down the line?