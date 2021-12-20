WWE originally wanted Scarlett Bordeaux to manage top RAW star instead of Karrion Kross

Scarlett Bordeaux recently revealed at an autograph signing with "Signed By Superstars" that WWE originally wanted her to manage Damian Priest.

Bordeaux joined WWE in 2019 and didn't appear on TV until the promotion signed her real-life partner Karrion Kross in 2020.

Scarlett stated that the initial plan was for her to be Damian Preist's valet in NXT due to the uncertainty over Kross' status. The former NXT champion was still under an IMPACT Wrestling contract and had to wait for a few months for his WWE arrival:

"I don't know if you know this, but the original plan was for me to manage Damian Priest because we weren't sure if Kross was going to be free. Then Kross got signed," revealed Scarlett Bordeaux. (h/t HeelByNature)

The Smokeshow and Karrion Kross were released from WWE earlier this year after experiencing several highs and lows in the company.

Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE run

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross were incredibly dominating during their stint in the black and gold brand. Kross won the NXT Championship on two occasions, but beyond the accolades, fans particularly praised his fascinating on-screen presentation with Scarlett.

Karrion Kross' move to the main roster in 2021 brought about an abrupt end to their alliance as WWE chose to push him as a solo superstar on RAW. Scarlett continued to be sidelined as Kross went on to have a forgettable spell on the red brand.

Kross and Bordeaux's names were not expected to feature on the list of releases in November, and many fans were stunned to see the company fire a duo that had a lot of potential.

Also Read Article Continues below

Karrion Kross is presently waiting for his non-compete clause to end while Scarlette Bordeaux has already made her return to the independent circuit.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Arjun