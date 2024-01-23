WWE will book 3-time Women's Champion to win the upcoming 2024 Royal Rumble match this Saturday, predicts veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE will book Bayley to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

The Role Model has been the leader of Damage CTRL for nearly a year and a half. However, there seems to be friction between the faction members and Bayley. Although the three-time Women's Champion was the first woman to declare for the Women's Royal Rumble, Bayley was told by her teammates that she would have to win the match on her own. Many now believe the leader of Damage CTRL will win the Rumble before getting betrayed by her group.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan was asked to predict the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match. He speculated that Bayley would emerge victorious for the first time in her career.

"Oh, that's so way up in the air. Bayley," he said. [16:31 - 16:36]

Who else declared for the WWE Women's Royal Rumble?

While Bayley was the first to announce her participation in the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, several top superstars did the same over the past few weeks, including Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch.

Last night, The Role Model surprisingly appeared on Monday Night RAW to confront Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. She attacked The Man before getting destroyed by her and Jax.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former head writer Vince Russo criticized Bayley's creative direction.

"Bayley goes out every week, tells the people what morons and idiots they have, and then I'm supposed to feel pity and sympathy for her because she looks like the odd man out. While she is cutting promo on the crowd about how stupid they are," he said. [26:10 - 26:27]

