WWE will soon reward 4-time champion, says Konnan, due to a major reason

WrestleMania 41 is less than four weeks away, and WWE is busy mapping out the next few months. Konnan recently commented on Carmelo Hayes' match with Randy Orton and stated that Hayes will be rewarded by the promotion.

Last year, Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes received their main roster call-up and went to separate brands. Unlike Breakker, Hayes had a very different journey on Friday Night SmackDown. While fans think the company has no plans for him, Konnan doesn't agree with the audience.

Speaking on K100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno, Konnan reacted to Carmelo Hayes vs. Randy Orton from Barcelona. The veteran stated the company will soon push the former NXT, NXT Cruiserweight, and two-time North American Champion due to him being a good worker.

"You know, Carmelo Hayes always puts up a good fight and loses. Soon, they're going to pay him," Konnan said. (From 09:28 to 09:33)

What's Carmelo Hayes doing on Friday Night SmackDown after the annual WWE Draft?

Last year, Carmelo Hayes turned heel and feuded with Trick Williams on the developmental brand. Upon losing the feud and putting over Williams, he received his main roster call-up and joined WWE SmackDown.

The former NXT Champion was picked in the first round, which he bragged about for months on the weekly product. Later, he entered the King of the Ring Tournament and the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match but failed to win either.

Later, he entered a Best of Seven Series with Andrade and lost. Regardless, he got a shot at LA Knight's United States Championship. Moreover, he has wins over the likes of AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, and Randy Orton during his time on WWE SmackDown.

Lately, he's been teaming up with The Miz, and it'll be interesting to see when Hayes can capture gold on the main roster.

