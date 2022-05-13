WWE set to unveil second batch of "Next in Line" athletes in June

WWE will unveil its second batch of athletes entering the “Next In Line” (NIL) program next month.

Vince McMahon's brand will be added to the esteemed list of Meta, Wasserman, Invesco QQQ, and others as founding Partners of the inaugural NIL Summit scheduled to take place on Monday, June 13. WWE will also act as the exclusive Presenting Partner for the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award.

Gable Steveson (University of Minnesota), Haley & Hanna Cavinder (University of Miami), and Jon Seaton (Elon University), all part of the initial class of WWE's Next In Line program, are nominated for the Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, and Hustle Award, respectively.

A statement from the company read:

"WWE will join Meta, Wasserman and Invesco QQQ and others as founding Partners of the inaugural NIL Summit and will also serve as the exclusive Presenting Partner for the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award. Additionally, WWE is nominated for the Brand of the Year Award which recognizes creative excellence by a brand or organization for collaboration with a student-athlete"

Triple H comments on WWE's “Next In Line” program

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H commented on the unveiling of the second class of athletes next month.

The Game, WWE's Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy, discussed how the NIL program helped the company in its bid to recruit the finest of talent:

“We are excited to unveil our next class of NIL athletes at the inaugural NIL Summit which brings together the brightest minds across this emerging industry for the first time. WWE’s ‘Next In Line’ program has already proven to be transformational for our talent pipeline. We have forged many incredible partnerships with student athletes during the first six months of the program and look forward to ushering in the next wave of talent.”

Edited by Abhinav Singh