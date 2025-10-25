Michael Cole Says WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton Is Injured On SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 25, 2025 01:26 GMT
The camera panned away soon after (Credit: WWE.com)

On WWE SmackDown tonight, Tiffany Stratton was in action, but it was what happened after her match that was the issue. She has been left hurt and with doctors worried after the bout was done.

Tiffany Stratton won, but she is now injured as per Michael Cole

Stratton was able to retain her title back SmackDown in September, defeating Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. The star was able to put both stars away, but during the match, Cargill was injured. There was a moment where she was thrown against the steel steps and did not bring her hands up in time. She was cracked open, bleeding freely from her head as a result. Soon after, the match ended with a botched pin, but now, the star is back.

At the end of Stratton's match against Kiana James tonight, she was under attack from both Giulia and James. While she'd won, it came at a cost. Jade Cargill rushed out for the save soon after, but again, that too, came with a cost. Cargill, took the chance and attacked Stratton.

What followed was an attack that left the doctors worried. She threw Stratton about, beating her up. The Women's Champion fell badly on the outside, collapsing on her leg. Cargill continued the beatdown across the commentary desk, before throwing her against the steel step. Here it went further, as she stomped down on the knee, which was propped on the steps.

Tiffany Stratton was left screaming and in pain. Doctors rushed to her and were seen to be very worried about her knee. The camera turned away from her and did not focus on her at all after the leg being hurt. Michael Cole stated soon after her knee was injured and further updates were awaited.

Tiffany Stratton has been the WWE Women's Champion for 2025

While WWE titles change hands regularly in WWE, that has not been the case always for Stratton.

The star won the title against Nia Jax in the first match of the year, and has since retained it against all comers. Competing against Stephanie Vaquer, Jax, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and more, she has not looked like she will lose even once. The star has continued her dominance as a result.

Now, she is entering a feud with Jade Cargill, something that may spell the end of her reign.

Quick Links

