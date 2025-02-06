WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton makes a bold request to Rhea Ripley

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley are set to enter WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as champions. The Buff Barbie has now made a bold request to Mami.

Last year, Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton crossed paths for the first time in the Stamford-based promotion. The two teamed up and faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match that ended in a disqualification. This led to their fans creating a new ship called 'Strapley,' and the two eventually became champions at the same time.

In an interview on Ring The Belle, The Buff Barbie made a bold request to Mami, expressing that she wants to see Ripley in pink gear. The Women's World Champion has often been seen in darker or goth-based in-ring gear, but Stratton thinks she can convince Ripley to do it for her.

"Rhea, I would love that, would you wear pink for me? I think she would. Pink goth. I'm going to try to convince her," Stratton said. (From 02:45 to 02:54)

Major WWE name could pick Tiffany Stratton or Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, several titles changed hands heading into WrestleMania 41. When WWE RAW made its Netflix debut, Rhea Ripley ended her feud with Liv Morgan as she captured the Women's World Championship for the second time in her career and hit Dominik Mysterio with a Riptide.

A few days before Mami's win, Tiffany Stratton finally took a stand against Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown. She attacked Candice LeRae and cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship. The Buff Barbie also had a successful title defense against Bayley.

Earlier this month, Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match for the second time in her career, and she has a title shot against the champion of her choosing at WrestleMania 41. It'll be interesting to see if The Queen picks Mami or The Buff Barbie for a match in Las Vegas.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Ring The Belle and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

