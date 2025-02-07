WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton sends a bold message to Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's win at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 has caught Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton's attention heading into WrestleMania 41. Today, the reigning WWE Women's Champion had a message for The Queen.

Several upcoming names have looked up to Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bayley in the industry. One such star is Tiffany Stratton, who's the face of the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown as the WWE Women's Champion.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, the 25-year-old star discussed the possibility of Charlotte Flair picking her for WrestleMania 41. While discussing this, The Buff Barbie had a bold message for The Queen. She vowed to defeat her at WrestleMania in Las Vegas if the two face off for the title.

"Obviously, I've been saying this quite a few times in my interviews in the past and coming up and stuff like that; she's one of my inspirations. I would love to have a WrestleMania match with Charlotte Flair if she picks me. I feel like I've always gotten the comparisons with her. People say that I'm a wannabe Charlotte Flair, but if she picks me and when I beat her at WrestleMania, I'll no longer be the next Charlotte Flair. I'll be the Tiffany Stratton because even The Queen runs on Tiffy Time," Stratton said. (From 03:15 to 03:50)

Charlotte Flair will have a face-off against Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown

After over a year away from the squared circle, Charlotte Flair made her grand return to the Stamford-based promotion at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Similar to Cody Rhodes in 2023, The Queen made her long-awaited return and won the gimmick match.

After the event, she appeared on Monday Night RAW to address her win and discuss the options she has for WrestleMania 41. She was quickly interrupted by the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, but The Queen didn't make her pick on Monday night.

Later, she made an appearance on NXT and confronted Bayley, Giulia, and Roxanne Perez heading into NXT Vengeance Day 2025. However, Charlotte Flair has one more stop to make.

She's set to appear on Friday Night SmackDown, where she will meet the WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. It'll be interesting to see which championship she challenges for at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

