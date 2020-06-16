WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match announced for next week's RAW

Sasha Banks and Bayley are set to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team titles on this week's NXT as well.

The IIconics challenged Sasha Banks and Bayley for the match next week.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are going to have two title defenses in less than a week as WWE have announced a Women's Tag Team Championship match for next week's Monday Night RAW.

The match has been made official after The IIconics challenged the current Champions on this week's WWE RAW and it was accepted by Bayley.

The IIconics were involved in the Women's Tag Team Title Match at Backlash as well along with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. Banks and Bayley managed to retain the titles after pinning Bliss at the pay-per-view.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay issued a challenge for the tag-titles earlier in the show as well, just after they defeated Natalya and Liv Morgan in a tag-team match. However, there was no response from the current champions and thus the IIconics made their way to the ring when Banks and Bayley were cutting a promo.

WWE Women's tag-team title match on NXT

Sasha Banks and Bayley are already set to put their titles on the line this Wednesday on NXT. They are up against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart - a match that was announced before Backlash.

If the current champions managed to retain their titles on the Yellow Brand, they are set to be in action once again on RAW next week.