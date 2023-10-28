WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley reveals the real leader of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has achieved more than the average WWE Superstar in a short amount of time. She recently made a shocking revelation regarding the real leadership of The Judgment Day ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Ripley joined Edge at WrestleMania Backlash when she assisted The Rated-R Superstar in defeating AJ Styles. The team of Edge, Ripley, and Damian Priest became the core members of The Judgment Day. However, the hierarchy changed when Finn Balor joined as they kicked Edge out of the stable.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio also joined the heinous stable after he betrayed his father. The group has been ruling Monday Night RAW for months, and it looks like there's no stopping The Judgment Day. Today, Mami revealed who the real leader is behind the scenes. Check it out:

"The Llama is the leader. We follow the the Dirty Llama."

Mami has a wicked sense of humor as she was toying around with the members of the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see if the stable ends up adding JD McDonagh in the coming weeks or months.

Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley's SmackDown Women's Championship was retired as the management wanted to end brand-specific titles. Following the events of Night of Champions 2023, the company introduced new titles for the women's division, making Mami the Women's World Champion.

Later, she continued her feud with Natalya and eventually defeated The Queen of Harts. However, Mami had no competition on Monday Night RAW, and she ended up creating new enemies when she injured Liv Morgan. She also feuded with Raquel Rodriguez for a while.

Later, Nia Jax made her return to the promotion and went after both champion and challenger. The new alliance of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark also targeted the champion on the red brand. The women's division on RAW finally took a stand against Mami's dominance.

Thus, the company booked a Fatal-5-Way match for the Women's World Championship. Rhea Ripley will defend the title in Saudi Arabia against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

