WWE working on a documentary about The Nexus

In what comes as a rather big surprise, it was revealed today via Fred Rosser (FKA Darren Young) that WWE is working on a documentary about The Nexus.

The Nexus was a popular faction formed on WWE RAW back in June 2010. It consisted of the wrestlers that made up season one of the original NXT television show that aired on the SyFy channel.

Led by season one winner and current NXT commentator Wade Barrett, the group crashed the main event of WWE RAW by attacking John Cena and CM Punk.

It was unlike anything else seen in WWE programming and led to a fun summer of WWE programming based around the faction.

Rosser, who was part of the stable, took to Twitter this evening to announce the documentary. He also made sure to put over his current employer, New Japan Pro Wrestling, simultaneously.

"Today, I proudly wore my New Japan track jacket during the filming of @WWE's Network Docs: Untold Nexus because I wanted to represent the best hour of pure professional wrestling on the planet #NJPWStrong @njpwworld *100 emoji* @njpw1972 @njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica #blockthehate #wwenexus," Young tweeted.

Today, I proudly wore my New Japan track jacket during the filming of @WWE’s Network Docs: Untold Nexus because I wanted to represent the best hour of pure professional wrestling on the planet #NJPWStrong @njpwworld 💯 @njpw1972 @njpwglobal @NJPWofAmerica #blockthehate #wwenexus pic.twitter.com/6UGobTD5yd — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) May 4, 2021

Only two members of the original Nexus are currently in WWE

It will be interesting to see who is interviewed for the upcoming documentary. Other than Wade Barrett and David Otunga, no other member of the original Nexus is currently employed by WWE.

Some would argue for Daniel Bryan, but he was only part of The Nexus on its initial debut. Later that week, he was released for choking ring announcer Justin Roberts with a tie. So if he's part of the documentary, it will probably be minimal.

Heath Slater is currently employed by IMPACT Wrestling, and PJ Black (FKA Justin Gabriel) works at Ring of Honor.

A national wrestling company does not currently employ the remaining members of the original Nexus. But given their outspoken nature at times, it would be surprising to see WWE reach out to them for this special.

Are you surprised that WWE is working on a Nexus documentary? Is this something you'll go out of your way to watch? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.