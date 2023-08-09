WWE would've not featured women in the main event of WrestleMania without Ronda Rousey, according to former World Champion

Ronda Rousey played an integral part in WWE's women's division after she arrived at Royal Rumble 2018. However, fans have often criticized her pro wrestling career throughout both her stints with the company. Recently, former World Champion Mick Foley praised the Baddest Woman on the Planet and made some bold claims about WrestleMania 35.

Ronda Rousey's first WWE run was cherished by fans across the globe as she set new records in the company and went on to main event WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet's second run took away the mystique she created after arriving in the Vince McMahon promotion. Today, Mick Foley praised Ronda Rousey and spoke about her accomplishments and how she was the reason behind the women in the company main eventing WrestleMania. Check it out:

"Without Ronda, it’s highly unlikely WWE would have featured a women’s match as its main event at WrestleMania in 2019. I still believe the real marquee match would have been Becky versus Ronda in a singles match - but nonetheless, let the record show that Ronda Rousey main evented WrestleMania with just one year of professional wrestling experience."

The former world champion also wanted to see a one-on-one contest between The Man and the Baddest Woman on the Planet instead of a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 involving Charlotte Flair.

Ronda Rousey is possibly done with WWE after SummerSlam 2023

Last year, the Baddest Woman on the Planet returned to World Wrestling Entertainment and won the Women's Royal Rumble match. Later, she won her first-ever SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet suffered her second clean loss during her second outing with WWE when Liv Morgan defeated her at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

After turning heel and aligning with Shayna Baszler, Rousey ended up winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo was then drafted to Monday Night RAW. They later unified the titles with the developmental brand's titles.

However, it looks like Rousey is done with the company after she lost to Shayna Baszler at the Biggest Party of The Summer in an MMA-style match. It will be interesting to see if the 3-time women's champion will ever wrestle inside the squared circle again.

