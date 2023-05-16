WWE WrestleMania fan lawsuit reportedly far from over

A lawsuit against WWE regarding an incident at WrestleMania 38 in Texas last year is reportedly not yet done despite being dismissed by a court last week.

A fan named Marvin Jackson filed the lawsuit back on January 12 at the District Court of Tarrant County, Texas. Jackson allegedly lost hearing in his left ear due to the pyrotechnics at WrestleMania 38. He accused WWE of carelessness, gross negligence, and strict liability and is looking for $1 million in damages.

U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice last week and moved the case to arbitration, as per request by WWE in February. However, PWInsider reported that Jackson and his attorney had filed an appeal.

Jackson claims he did not agree to WWE's terms and conditions requiring arbitration. He went to the event with his nephew, who bought the tickets as a birthday gift for him.

Last year, WrestleMania 38 was held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The main event for Night One was Stone Cold Steve Austin's first match since 2003, going up against Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship headlined Night Two.

WWE WrestleMania 24 pyro-related accident

Back in WrestleMania 24 in Orlando, a pyro-related accident happened following the main event match between The Undertaker and Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Fireworks set off at the Camping World Stadium, and it was without a hitch for the first three rounds. It all went wrong in the fourth set of pyrotechnics as some fireworks slid down a rope, snapping it, which landed on a bunch of people.

Several people suffered minor injuries, with WWE releasing a statement about the incident.

"We're investigating the incident and doing everything we can to find out why it happened and to make sure it never happens again. While we apologize to anyone who was injured and/or alarmed by this occurrence, we take solace in the fact that the reported injuries were minor." [H/T Pro Wrestling Stories]

