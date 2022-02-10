“What kind of job assignment is that” - Former WWE writer says Vince McMahon has surprising rule on his private jet

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed the odd rule that Vince McMahon has regarding his private jet.

He opened up about his time in the wrestling juggernaut and riding on the jet with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled WWE Producer Michael Hayes calling him to his office and asking him if he used McMahon's toilet on his private plane, which was not allowed.

“Freebird calls me into his office, Michael Hayes,” said Freddie. “He says, ‘Freddie, I gotta ask you a question,’ and he looks concerned. I go ‘what’s up man?’ And he goes, ‘You didn’t, er, you didn’t take a poop on Vince’s plane did you?’ I said, ‘what are you talking about?’ He says, ‘there’s no poops on the plane.’ I said ‘of course, I didn’t, what are you talking about man, I didn’t even use the restroom.’

Freddie added that Michael Hayes was tasked with finding out who the culprit was.

“He goes, ‘well someone did, and I have to find out who.’ He’s not laughing when he says it, he’s p*ssed off. What kind of a job assignment is that? I’ve gotta find out who took a s**t on my boss’s plane. The freakin best agent in the company who comes up with the greatest finishes, at least when I was there, the fans favorite finishes were either Freedbird’s or Triple H’s, and usually it was a combination of both and it wasn’t anyone else’s, and he’s having to find out who took a poop on the plane.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Vince McMahon made Freddie Prinze Jr. re-watch an episode of WrestleMania on the plane

Freddie explained that while he was relaxing on the plane, he switched on his laptop to watch Richard Pryor’s special, 'Live on the Sunset Strip'. About ten minutes in, Vince interrupted to ask him what he was doing. He told the chairman that he was watching Richard Pryor, because it makes him laugh.

Vince McMahon told him that they were watching a replay of WrestleMania, and he insisted that Freddie join them. The latter had no other choice but to put his laptop away and go watch the show. He stated that nobody else was watching it, and McMahon was just making him watch it.

What do you think about Freddie Prinze Jr's humorous story? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

