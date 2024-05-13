WWE is wrong to rub the Triple H era in Vince McMahon's 'sh*tface', according to 32-year veteran

A longtime wrestling veteran believes WWE is making a misstep by excessively promoting the "Triple H era" in the face of Vince McMahon, who was ousted from the company back in January and recently finalized selling his remaining shares.

The Triple H era commenced following Cody Rhodes' victory at WrestleMania XL, where he defeated Roman Reigns to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite a solid start, there have been complaints from the internet wrestling community.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently explained why he feels it's detrimental for the company to flaunt Triple H's success to Vince McMahon. Russo highlighted that many within the company seem to have forgotten that work is still work.

"They're really enjoying rubbing Vince's sh*tface in the sh*t. If I read one more interview of how things have changed and how things are different backstage and nobody's walking on eggshells and it's a jovial and enjoyment atmosphere. First of all bro, I don't know if people have forgotten this bro, there's a reason they call it work bro. Because it's work, you don't go to work to have fun. You go on vacation to have fun. It's called workrbro," Russo said. [1:59 - 2:38]

Vince Russo has been highly critical of WWE's lack of direction at present, as well as the ad-libbed promos by various superstars. He also hasn't been fond of the new presentation since Kevin Dunn's departure. Additionally, Russo warned that Vince McMahon might consider starting his own company to compete against WWE.

Randy Orton on difference in WWE backstage under Vince McMahon and Triple H

In a recent interview on the Adam's Apple show on YouTube, Randy Orton discussed the difference now under Triple H compared to when Vince McMahon was still in charge. Orton seems happy that there's less stress, especially with creative not changing plans every week.

"Creative was changed minutes before we went live each week. I don't mean sometimes. I mean, each week creative was changed. It’d be 05:00 p.m., you'd be on the East Coast going live in two or three hours, and you wouldn't know what you were doing, you know? And that's a very stressful environment, and you're not going to have the best product in the world if you're doing it like that every week," Orton said. [6:18 - 6:42]

Orton commended Nick Khan, Triple H, and Bruce Pritchard for their advance planning, which he believes is essential for producing a superior product.

