WWE's Xavier Woods is the new host of G4TV's Attack of the Show

Xavier Woods has been announced as the new host of G4TV's signature program Attack of the Show.

In 2020, it was revealed that the New Day member, under his moniker Austin Creed, would be the newest addition to the G4 cast. The network, which was originally shut down in 2014, was revived seven years later. Its content primarily focuses on video games, though it covers other pop culture topics as well.

It was announced on this past Wednesday's episode that long-time host Kevin Pereira was leaving the role to pursue other projects. Pereira had been host of the program from its inception, dating back to the original launch of the network.

Creed was officially announced as the new host while being crowned the "King of Pickeball". You can check out the clip here.

Attack of the Show will be on hiatus for two weeks. It will return, with Woods as the new host, on October 5th.

Xavier Woods has plenty of video game show hosting experience

While this new role is an exciting one for the former King of the Ring winner, it's not exactly a new one for him.

In 2015, Xavier Woods began his highly popular YouTube gaming channel UpUpDownDown. Along with streaming gameplay - during which he would often be joined by some of his fellow WWE Superstars - Woods would also review new game releases and produce other content. He continues to run the channel to this day.

G4TV won't be the only place you'll be able to see Woods outside of WWE. He will also soon be a contestant on an upcoming episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. While he is yet to be announced for it, an eagle-eyed Twitter user caught a glimpse of him during an ad for the show.

Hey @AustinCreedWins is going to be on Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune.

Of course, you can most often catch Xavier Woods teaming with Kofi Kingston as part of The New Day every Friday on WWE SmackDown.

