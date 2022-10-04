WWE has not yet hired the superstar who will dethrone Roman Reigns, feels wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been essentially ruling over WWE for over two years as there seems to be no end in sight to his historic world title reign. Many stars have tried to take him down, but Vince Russo believes the WWE roster does not even have a superstar believable enough to defeat The Tribal Chief.

The former WWE writer was asked about Reigns' title run on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, and Russo honestly revealed that Triple H's team has not yet hired the man who will stop Reigns' dominance.

Russo noted that WWE has already booked almost every possible matchup for Roman and warned the promotion against recycling old rivalries. Vince felt that WWE had no option but to continue with Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Champion as they didn't have a credible star ready for the big win over the Head of the Table.

Here's what Russo had to say in response to a fan question during Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW:

"Hey, Eman, I say this all the time, bro. If there is nobody believable that you think could beat him, you've got to leave it on him," said Russo. "And you can't go back to the Brock well. You can't go back to the Goldberg well. You can't go back to any well we've been to before. So, honestly, bro, if the person is not there, then don't beat him." [8:05 – 8:31]

Roman Reigns will face Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Reigns' next title defense will happen against an unlikely foe as Logan Paul will compete for the world championship in only his third official match in WWE.

The Samoan superstar heads into the special-attraction bout as the odds-on favorite, but many fans do expect Paul to put up a fight against the seemingly inconquerable champion.

Dutch Mantell, however, said on a recent episode of Smack Talk that Roman Reigns would most likely destroy his rookie opponent and send a massive statement at the upcoming Saudi Arabia event.

Will Logan Paul also join Roman Reigns' illustrious list of victims? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

