Wyatt Sicks' chilling WWE return sparks controversy; wrestling veteran questions future plans (Exclusive)

The Wyatt Sicks recently showed up on SmackDown after a brief hiatus. Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed their eerie return on the blue brand.

This past Friday, the Street Profits were in action against Fraxiom. However, the match descended into complete chaos as #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns also got involved. Finally, the lights went out, and Wyatt Sicks stood in the middle of the ring. The faction cleared the field and stood tall as the show went off air.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill detailed that he was never into the hokey aspects of the Wyatts. The veteran journalist felt that Bray was a stellar talent, but he still couldn't buy the whole aura and mystique of the family. He explained that WWE might have brought the Wyatt Sicks back for a pop, but didn't have any real plans for them.

"The fans reacted very positively. I was more like, oh, they're back. Even when Bray Wyatt was here, I considered the whole Wyatt situation very comic booky, which in this day of professional wrestling, gets over. So I'm a big fan of Bray Wyatt. I think he was one of the best. But I've never been a fan of the whole Sister Abigail thing. It was too out there for me, maybe because I'm an old-school writer, fans, and podcaster. I don't know, I didn't get a feeling that this is going to be something that they're gonna be able to come up with real big storylines on." [3:10 onwards]

After the show, reports emerged that WWE wanted to honor Bray Wyatt on what would have been his birthday by bringing the Wyatt Sicks on TV. The group even blew out the candles on a cake during the segment.

It will be interesting to see how the creative team handles the group in the coming months.

