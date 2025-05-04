Wyatt Sicks handed major blow with recent WWE releases

The Wyatt Sicks have been waiting in the wings to make their WWE return over the past few weeks and it seems that their time is coming. It appears that Alexa Bliss could be joining the group when they finally make their return. However, they have now missed their chance to potentially include the remaining members of The Wyatt Family.

Many fans were upset that Braun Strowman wasn't included in The Wyatt Sicks because of his links to the Wyatt Family, since Erick Rowan was re-signed and is part of the group and is currently Ramblin Rabbit.

That being said, there was a chance that Braun could be approached by the group and pushed to join, but now he has been released, this chance has passed them. It's unclear what is next for The Wyatt Sicks' but whatever it is, Strowman will not be part of it.

Many fans believed that Wyatt Sicks was set to return on SmackDown this past week, but they failed to appear once again.

What does the future hold for The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown?

The group was expected to return following WrestleMania, and while they have had two chances so far, nothing has happened as of yet. It will be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss returns before the group or takes over as leader, as recent reports have suggested.

Bo Dallas was doing a good job at the helm of the group before he came down with an injury. Since then, it is unclear what is happening since the group continues to post updates on social media and appears to have chosen Logan Paul as a new target on RAW.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does with the group and what brand they remain on in the coming months since they have been away from WWE TV for more than five months now.

