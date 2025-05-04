  • home icon
Wyatt Sicks handed major blow with recent WWE releases

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 04, 2025 12:58 GMT
This is a huge blow! (Images via Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss on Instagram)

The Wyatt Sicks have been waiting in the wings to make their WWE return over the past few weeks and it seems that their time is coming. It appears that Alexa Bliss could be joining the group when they finally make their return. However, they have now missed their chance to potentially include the remaining members of The Wyatt Family.

Many fans were upset that Braun Strowman wasn't included in The Wyatt Sicks because of his links to the Wyatt Family, since Erick Rowan was re-signed and is part of the group and is currently Ramblin Rabbit.

That being said, there was a chance that Braun could be approached by the group and pushed to join, but now he has been released, this chance has passed them. It's unclear what is next for The Wyatt Sicks' but whatever it is, Strowman will not be part of it.

Many fans believed that Wyatt Sicks was set to return on SmackDown this past week, but they failed to appear once again.

What does the future hold for The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown?

The group was expected to return following WrestleMania, and while they have had two chances so far, nothing has happened as of yet. It will be interesting to see if Alexa Bliss returns before the group or takes over as leader, as recent reports have suggested.

Bo Dallas was doing a good job at the helm of the group before he came down with an injury. Since then, it is unclear what is happening since the group continues to post updates on social media and appears to have chosen Logan Paul as a new target on RAW.

It will be interesting to see what WWE does with the group and what brand they remain on in the coming months since they have been away from WWE TV for more than five months now.

Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Harish Raj S
