Wyatt Sicks member breaks silence after failing to return on WWE SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown featured many returns and debuts. Unfortunately, one of those comebacks wasn't Wyatt Sicks, much to the disappointment of the fans.

Ad

There was a belief that the Uncle Howdy-led group would finally return on this week's fallout edition of SmackDown after WrestleMania. The group has been away since December, and it seems there were no plans for them again this week. Even Alexa Bliss wasn't part of the show in Texas.

Despite the absence, Nikki Cross has taken to social media to share an update which appears to continue to tease an imminent return. The former Women's Champion took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of the group.

Ad

Trending

Nikki Cross appears to be teasing a return [Image credit: Cross' Instagram]

Wyatt Sicks has yet to wrestle in 2025, with recent rumors suggesting that WWE was waiting for Bo Dallas to recover from an undisclosed injury. Latest reports indicate that the company has plans for Alexa Bliss to take Dallas' role in the group, but since she is yet to return, too, this could also be delayed.

Ad

What does the future look like for Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown

The group now has several options on SmackDown, but it seems they were unable to fit into the show this week. WWE could have been pushing for several bigger moments this week, and the return of the Wyatt Sicks could be moved to upcoming weeks instead.

Ad

It's a shock that they have been off TV so long, especially considering Alexa Bliss was in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week and still wasn't part of the show. There appear to be some future plans for the group, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and if they can find a new target after a few weeks of teasers.

All will become clear this coming week on WWE SmackDown if the group is featured again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More