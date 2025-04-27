Wyatt Sicks member breaks silence after failing to return on WWE SmackDown

This week's WWE SmackDown featured many returns and debuts. Unfortunately, one of those comebacks wasn't Wyatt Sicks, much to the disappointment of the fans.
There was a belief that the Uncle Howdy-led group would finally return on this week's fallout edition of SmackDown after WrestleMania. The group has been away since December, and it seems there were no plans for them again this week. Even Alexa Bliss wasn't part of the show in Texas.
Despite the absence, Nikki Cross has taken to social media to share an update which appears to continue to tease an imminent return. The former Women's Champion took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of the group.
Wyatt Sicks has yet to wrestle in 2025, with recent rumors suggesting that WWE was waiting for Bo Dallas to recover from an undisclosed injury. Latest reports indicate that the company has plans for Alexa Bliss to take Dallas' role in the group, but since she is yet to return, too, this could also be delayed.
What does the future look like for Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown
The group now has several options on SmackDown, but it seems they were unable to fit into the show this week. WWE could have been pushing for several bigger moments this week, and the return of the Wyatt Sicks could be moved to upcoming weeks instead.
It's a shock that they have been off TV so long, especially considering Alexa Bliss was in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week and still wasn't part of the show. There appear to be some future plans for the group, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks and if they can find a new target after a few weeks of teasers.
All will become clear this coming week on WWE SmackDown if the group is featured again.