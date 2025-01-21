Wyatt Sicks member breaks silence after rumors Uncle Howdy has left the group

The Wyatt Sicks have been moved to WWE SmackDown as part of the current transfer window. However, they have yet to make an appearance on their new brand.

The group has been the subject of major speculation over the past few weeks. After Karrion Kross discussed the group on WWE RAW, there has been speculation that Uncle Howdy had not moved over to SmackDown with the other group members.

Joe Gacy recently took to Instagram to share an image of the group with JHN 13:7 written on it. The text refers to a verse in the Bible from John 13:7, which reads, "You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.”

Trending

Wyatt Sicks has not been on WWE TV for several weeks, and many fans are worried about their future on SmackDown, but it seems that Gacy has sent a message in his own way, making it clear that there is a plan in place.

Will Alexa Bliss return to be part of Wyatt Sicks?

Alexa Bliss has been teasing a WWE return for several weeks, and it's believed that her move to SmackDown will allow her to unite with Wyatt Sicks. Nikki Cross and Bliss have worked together in the past, and given her close connection to Bray Wyatt, many fans believed she should have returned sooner as an original member of the group.

Of course, it is also likely that Alexa Bliss will return to the annual Women's Royal Rumble match since she has teased a new character. The Rumble would allow her to showcase this character while also establishing a feud of her own that would allow her to be part of storylines on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Wyatts, on the other hand, their future is far from certain, and with rumors that Howdy has left the group to remain on RAW, it will be interesting to see what their next move is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback