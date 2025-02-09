Wyatt Sicks member makes big change to X/Twitter profile amid WWE absence

One of the members of The Wyatt Sicks recently made a big change to his profile on X, formerly known as Twitter. The mysterious group has been absent from television since the December 23, 2024, episode of WWE RAW.

The faction's last televised appearance featured Dexter Lumis going one-on-one with The Miz before The Final Testament interfered. The rest of the group, except Uncle Howdy, came to Lumis' rescue and took out Karrion Kross, Scarlett, The Miz and the Authors of Pain.

Now that they have seemingly joined SmackDown, Joe Gacy made a slight alteration to his name on X. Gacy now goes by Joe 6acy, possibly an homage to the group's moniker. He made the change hours after teasing the reveal of a "family secret."

Trending

Here's a fan noticing the change from Joe Gacy to Joe 6acy:

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Expand Tweet

According to Fightful Select, via Inside the Ropes, the reason why The Wyatt Sicks has not been featured on WWE television since late December is due to an injury. It's unclear who is currently out recovering from an injury, but Uncle Howdy's absence during the stable's last appearance might be a clue.

WWE legend thinks Alexa Bliss will join The Wyatt Sicks

Before The Wyatt Sicks debuted last year, there were rumors that Alexa Bliss would be one of its original members. However, Bliss only returned to WWE television at the 2025 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the Women's Rumble match. She also reportedly signed a new deal with the company.

Bliss was recently moved to SmackDown, and she beat Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. With The Wyatt Sicks on the blue brand as well, there's plenty of speculation that Little Miss Bliss will join the group.

WWE legend Matt Hardy believes that it's the right move to do. Here's what the current TNA Wrestling star said on his Extreme Life podcast:

"I mean, in so many ways it feels correct. It feels like the right thing to do. (...) She's just so closely tied to Bray [Wyatt], I feel like if they're gonna tease that even with her coming out and acknowledging Bray and The Fiend, I almost feel like that is the direction they're probably gonna go in, and I almost feel like it's the direction they should go in." [37:29 - 38:01]

It will be interesting to see when The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss cross paths on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback