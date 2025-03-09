Wyatt Sicks member shares two-word message amid WWE absence

It’s been a while since The Wyatt Sicks last appeared on WWE television. The bizarre faction was in a heated feud with Karrion Kross and his Final Testament stable on RAW before being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown following the first-ever transfer window.

WrestleMania 41 is just a month away, and the Stamford-based promotion has already started building an incredible card. The Wyatt Sicks fans are eagerly waiting for their return. It seems that WWE has something planned for the group, as the company has been dropping classic glitch hints about the faction during Alexa Bliss' appearances on SmackDown.

A member of The Wyatt Sicks, Joe Gacy, who plays the gimmick of Huskus the Pig in the fearsome stable, posted a two-word message on his official X account amid their absence.

“It’s Saturday,” wrote Gacy.

Joe Gacy’s tweet has left fans questioning as they try to decode its possible meaning. The Wyatt Sicks stable is known for dropping puzzles that contain subtle messages about their future actions.

Alexa Bliss could join forces with The Wyatt Sicks and destroy the major champion

The Goddess made her long-awaited return to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble and got a massive pop from the crowd. However, since Bliss' return, the reigning Women’s Tag Team champion, Liv Morgan, has become a hurdle on her way to the top.

Morgan eliminated Alexa Bliss from the Women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, consecutively snatching away her chance for title contention at WrestleMania 41. After being pinned by Morgan, Bliss looked extremely upset.

The shocking twist could see Bliss finally joining forces with Sicks to destroy Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day, setting the stage for a faction rivalry at The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, while the above angle appears exciting, it is purely speculative at this point. With The Show of Shows fast approaching, it will be interesting to see whether Triple H has any plans for the fearsome faction.

