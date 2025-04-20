Wyatt Sicks sends a cryptic message hours before WrestleMania 41 Night 2 while being absent from WWE TV

The WWE Universe was treated to a rare Wyatt Sicks appearance during WrestleMania 41 week. However, the appearance wasn't in person and was only via a video package at the 2025 Slammy Awards.

Ad

The faction isn't booked for WrestleMania 41 and hasn't appeared on television since last December. They were moved to the SmackDown brand in early 2025 but haven't appeared since jumping ship to the blue brand. Their last feud on Monday Night RAW was against The Final Testament and The Miz.

Ad

Trending

The Wyatt Sicks won the Slammy Award for WTF Moment of the Year for their debut last June. This led to a cryptic message from the faction that was aired during the show.

"Out of the miry clay. Broken Vessels. Mended as One. We made them all remember."

Check out the cryptic message that aired during the Slammy Awards:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on the June 17, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW. During the closing moments of the show, the arena lights went out. WWE personnel and Chad Gable were brutally attacked backstage, as Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy were standing tall.

Meanwhile, Nikki Cross appeared through a door. Uncle Howdy was the final reveal as the faction made a huge statement on their first night. It remains to be seen when Howdy and his stablemates return to WWE TV following WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.