Xavier Woods secures second straight victory over Butch

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Xavier Woods secure a second straight victory over Butch.

The New Day member headed to the ring without Kofi Kingston. Seeing that, his opponent also decided to take care of things alone, leaving his teammates Sheamus and Ridge Holland backstage.

The match started with Woods hitting a dropkick on Butch, who went into the match looking to wipe off the memories of the last bout between them. He started off by stomping his opponent and launching a series of punches. Having got the momentum on his side, he goes for the reverse chin lock on Woods. The 35-year-old countered with body blows but Butch regained momentum with a rolling clothesline.

The babyface again tried to fight back but the former Pete Dunne blocked his efforts with chops to the eyes and mouth followed by an elbow and pump kick. Butch continued the assault with Kawada kicks. The New Day member got draped on the top rope, but Butch failed to hit the diving knee. Woods hit a gamengiri. The 28-year-old pulled himself into the match with some strikes of his own but got caught with Back Woods as Xavier got the win.

The former NXT UK Champion's loss suggests that the feud will not end soon. Xavier Woods has already promised that Kofi will be back next week along with a mystery partner as the three gear up to take on Butch, Sheamus and Ridge Holland in the next episode.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Neda Ali