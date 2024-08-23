12-time WWE champion spotted with Pat McAfee following his final RAW appearance in 2024

Pat McAfee is set to start working for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, leaving his post as a commentator on WWE RAW for the rest of the year. McAfee made his final appearance on the red brand for this year last Monday but was spotted with a 12-time WWE champion recently. That would be Sheamus.

The 37-year-old announced before the latest episode of RAW that he will be taking some time off from WWE. He is set to fulfill his contract with ESPN and be part of College GameDay for the upcoming College Football season. He is also expected to be an analyst for several NFL games for the network.

In a post on X/Twitter, McAfee shared an image of WWE Superstar Sheamus. They both appear to be on a private plane and are drinking several glasses of Guinness beer.

"Alright.. welp," Pat McAfee shared.

While some fans might be surprised to see Sheamus and Pat McAfee together, the two are scheduled to appear on the first episode of College GameDay of the season. The former WWE Champion is the first College GameDay guest picker and will be on hand with McAfee in Dublin, Ireland.

College GameDay is scheduled to cover the game between Florida State and Georgia Tech in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday. It will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, which is near the hometown of The Celtic Warrior.

Pat McAfee bid farewell to the WWE Universe

After the latest episode of Monday Night RAW went off the air, Pat McAfee said his goodbyes to fans in attendance. A video of his speech was also released on WWE's official website and YouTube channel.

"To Michael Cole, you're the greatest of all time. Thank you for making me look much better and smarter than I'll ever be. Working alongside you has been a dream come true. I've been watching you on TV since before I was born, you old basta*d. You're only getting better. I just want to say (thank you). To the WWE Universe, you all are the best. I just want to say (thank you). I'll see you in January. I love you. Goodbye!" Pat McAfee said. [2:12 onwards]

McAfee's farewell is temporary and he will be back once the CFB season is over. He has been a hit for ESPN, as well as for WWE. Pat has been one of the busiest personalities in sports over the years.

