"If y'all see him, let me know" - Xavier Woods asks for help from fans

Xavier Woods has taken to Twitter to share a bizarre tweet about a recent main roster call-up.

Former WWE United Kingdom/NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne was recently promoted to the SmackDown brand. However, rather than debut with his Bruiserweight NXT gimmick, WWE has introduced him as Butch, a scrappy little fellow with anger issues.

In Butch, Sheamus, and Ridge Holland's feud with The New Day, Xavier Woods has had his issues with the aggressive Englishman, most recently when Butch flew at him out of nowhere, attacking him during a backstage segment.

This led Woods to take to Twitter and explain how the attack had affected him, stating that he now sees Butch wherever he goes. Expressing his anxiety over further ambushes, the King of the Ring asked fans to let him know if they saw Butch around:

"Someone tell me! This was a joke before but I now feel like I keep seeing @PeteDunneYxB places..... if y’all see him, let me know #WhereIsButch" Woods wrote.

Sheamus, Holland, and Butch were victorious over The New Day at WrestleMania 38, but their feud is ongoing.

Xavier Woods defeated Butch on this week's SmackDown

Xavier Woods took on Butch on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, with Kofi Kingston, Sheamus and Holland at ringside.

At the match's conclusion, Woods hit a DDT on the former Pete Dunne and managed to score a roll-up. This was enough to get the three-count and make a quick escape as the heels looked on in frustration.

This loss prompted Butch to flip out, escaping into the crowd and attacking a security member on his way out.

