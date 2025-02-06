Xavier Woods broke character to send emotional message to WWE legend: "It's because of you"

Xavier Woods is one of the most despised WWE Superstars at the moment along with Kofi Kingston. Woods has not been a heel for quite some time because The New Day was all about the Power of Positivity. Recently, a WWE legend opened up about how the former King of the Ring broke character to thank him while speaking backstage.

The last time The New Day were bad guys was in 2015 when they first won the Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. They were confronted by the returning Dudley Boyz the following night on RAW, The New Day's night ended with Woods going through a table after being hit by Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley with the 3D.

Speaking on Rewind Recap Relive, D-Von told the story of how Xavier Woods personally thanked him for helping him go to WWE:

"I remember Woods came to me and said, ‘D-Von, I want to thank you.’ I said, ‘Thank me? For what?’ He goes, ‘It's because of you, I'm here in the WWE,’” D-Von said. [From 00:47 to 00:54]

The Hall of Famer revealed that Woods called him and asked him if he should leave TNA Wrestling to join the biggest wrestling company in the world. They were colleagues at one point when Woods was still known as Consequences Creed, and the Dudley Boyz were Team 3D, in TNA.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston get the approval of The Tribal Chief

Despite being a babyface since returning at SummerSlam 2024, Roman Reigns approved of The New Day's decision to turn heel. Reigns told Shakiel Mahjouri or CBS Sports that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston made the right choice:

"I think they are doing great. I think they finally made the right choice. They are being responsible and they are taking ownership, you know what I mean?" Reigns said.

It was surprising to see Roman Reigns acknowledge The New Day's actions specially since even Dominik Mysterio, Kofi Kingston's mother, and Xavier Woods' entire family didn't support them for their decision.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Woods was left high and dry by his family as well as rapper Lil Yachty. They even wore New Day Sucks t-shirts to express their displeasure.

