  Xavier Woods calls out both TNA and WWE in light of recent multi-year partnership

Xavier Woods calls out both TNA and WWE in light of recent multi-year partnership

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 17, 2025 01:36 GMT
Xavier Woods is annoyed with both TNA and WWE [Image credits: WWE.com and TNA.com]
Xavier Woods is annoyed with both TNA and WWE [Image credits: WWE.com and TNA.com]

WWE and TNA recently announced a multi-year partnership, but not everyone is happy. Xavier Woods criticized the companies on social media in light of this major deal.

It was recently revealed that the two promotions have agreed on a multi-year deal to create more crossover opportunities for WWE NXT and TNA stars. This comes after close to a year of stars moving between them.

NXT saw the likes of Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace, among others, grace their arena, while TNA also played host to a plethora of stars, like Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, and Charlie Dempsey.

It is a revolutionary deal, but Xavier Woods, a TNA alumnus and current WWE star, isn't happy. Taking to X, Woods, who went by Consequences Creed back in the day, claimed he was the first TNA star to find success in WWE and that he found it funny that no one who came after him thanked him for holding the door open.

"As the very first @ThisIsTNA homegrown talent to find success in @wwe I just think it's funny that no one who came after me had the manners to say thank you as I held the door open for them." wrote Xavier Woods.

This is a massive statement from The New Day star, who is leaning into his new heel persona.

Big E has finally addressed Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's heel turns

Xavier Woods turned heel alongside his tag partner Kofi Kingston very recently. It came on the back of their shocking decision to kick Big E out of The New Day on the group's 10th anniversary celebration. It was a huge moment that left the WWE Universe upset and angry.

Following this, all Woods and Kingston have done is whine and complain while the fans boo them out of the arena. Well, Big E finally broke his silence following his exit from The New Day and opened up about this new creative direction for the group.

Speaking on the RAW on Netflix post-show panel, the former WWE Champion called out his former teammates for their whining and lack of titles since his departure but claimed he was still interested in seeing where this new direction takes them.

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see what Woods and Kingston say about this if they choose to respond.

Edited by Angana Roy
