"I think I might be hooked" - Xavier Woods reveals that he has an addiction

Xavier Woods is one of the most popular superstars in WWE and in the pro wrestling business as a whole. He is best known for being a part of one of the greatest factions in pro wrestling history, The New Day.

Woods recently sat down with his fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E on The New Day: Feel the Power podcast.

It was here that he disclosed that he may have an addiction. Xavier Woods claims that he is now hooked to "nutrient IVs". Woods discussed the topic of nutrient IVs with Kingston and E and spoke about his feelings the week after he took the drip.

"Have you guys ever done one of those nutrient IVs? So I did one and I felt incredible all week. As soon as it hit me last week, I felt like I was pumping on all cylinders all week. To the point where I went and got another one and I think I might be hooked," said Xavier Woods.

Nutrient IVs are a popular thing nowadays. This is especially true during a time where millions of people are suffering from nutritional deficiencies. They do a lot of good, but can be harmful if overused.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston could start feuding with R-K-Bro

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are one of the best tag-teams in the pro wrestling business. On this week's episode of RAW, they teamed up with Randy Orton and Riddle (R-K-Bro) in an eight-man tag team match to take on Elias, Jaxson Ryker, AJ Styles, and Omos.

The New Day and R-K-Bro came out on top, but it was after the match where things got interesting.

Randy Orton, being the anti-hero that he is, delivered RKOs to both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. This left many in confusion, especially how close The New Day is with Riddle.

Perhaps we could see The New Day take on R-K-Bro sometime soon. Would you like to see that match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.