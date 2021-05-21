WWE's Xavier Woods clarifies just who owns UpUpDownDown

Since 2015, WWE's Xavier Woods - under the nom de plume Austin Creed - has been hosting the video game-centric YouTube channel, UpUpDownDown. Which has led to some discussion as to how he's able to do so.

Performers such as Zelina Vega had to either shut down their streaming shows or leave the company altogether. Well, if you've been wondering as well, it turns out Woods has an answer for you.

Basically: WWE owns UpUpDownDown. Full stop.

For those who have asked - @UpUpDwnDwn is owned by WWE and always has been. Hence why we are allowed to stream on that platform. Unfortunately, at this point in time, we are not allowed to be on twitch but hopefully we are given permission at some point. Hope that clears it up! — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) May 20, 2021

So at least that explains why he and UpUpDownDown are still streaming. It doesn't answer why some others have been able to, but we're not going to get into that here. That's what the comments section is for.

UpUpDownDown will still feature a recently released WWE Superstar

One of the featured guests on UpUpDownDown has been former Shayna Baszler cohort Jessamyn Duke (h/t to SEScoops). Duke was one of the talents let go from NXT yesterday, but still plans on appearing on UpUpDownDown in the future. While she went on to explain that her own personal channels will continue, "UpUpDownDown is still my home."

"Basically, what I’ve been doing the last six months or so is exactly what I’m going to keep doing. I know I have an immense amount of support and it is overwhelming. I appreciate you guys. UpUpDownDown is my home, they have my back, we are in this together, and we are family.“

So everyone understands, @UpUpDwnDwn is a group effort. It isn’t just me. There are so many talented and incredible people involved who give me(you) their time because they are kind and want to show everyone the people they really are. That’s my family. — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) May 19, 2021

As far as Twitch goes, there's been no word on anyone in WWE being allowed to use the platform.