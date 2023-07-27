Xavier Woods discloses real reason why he doesn't want The New Day to break up

Xavier Woods recently explained in an interview why he doesn't want The New Day to break up, although he wants to win a singles title.

The three-man tag team, which includes Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E, was formed nearly a decade ago. They've won numerous tag team championships together, and they've had many memorable matches and moments. However, it's been a while since they were all together on TV, as the two former WWE Champions are sidelined with an injury.

Speaking to Josh Martinez of the Superstar Crossover podcast, Xavier Woods stated that he wants to have a singles run with the Intercontinental Championship but doesn't think The New Day should split up if that happens, as friendship matters a lot to him.

"In my head, I feel like in order to climb that mountain and become world champion, one day I need a U.S. Championship run, I need an Intercontinental Championship run... but that doesn't mean that I need to break away from Kofi or E at all because what we do is we tell stories as a family. I think a lot of wrestling has stories of jealousy and backstabbery and 'I want this leather and this metal so I'm not friends with you anymore,'" said Woods.

He added:

"Friendship is the most important thing on this planet to me. That's the only way we survive, that's how we have societies and communities, that's how we grow as a human race so that's our focus is telling those stories in wrestling. So hopefully at some point we have to tell that story through your boy." [15:59-16:45]

Xavier Woods provides an update on The New Day's status

Before Kofi Kingston got injured, he and Xavier Woods won the NXT Tag Team Championship. The latter then went on to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship during an episode of SmackDown, but he was defeated.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



A total of 18 Title defenses so far across TV to PPV’s to House Shows.



What a real fun & enjoyable run it’s been I feel. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn have been Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions for a little over 100 days now.A total of 18 Title defenses so far across TV to PPV’s to House Shows.What a real fun & enjoyable run it’s been I feel. pic.twitter.com/aDM3QUYRoV

Xavier Woods provided an update on The New Day's status, stating that they will make their return in due time. The current tag team champions are Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. It'll be interesting to see a match between the two teams in WWE one day.

Would you like to see The New Day have another tag title run? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Superstar Crossover and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023