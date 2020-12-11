WWE recently added another title match to the upcoming TLC 2020 PPV and announced the same on its official Twitter handle. RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will be defending their titles against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business.

Soon after the announcement was made, Alexander had a question for the fans. He asked whether he should pin both Kofi and Xavier Woods at the same time at TLC.

Xavier Woods decided to respond to the question with a "serious answer" of his own and took a shot at Alexander in the process. Woods stated that Cedric is another member of The Hurt Business who doesn't get the rules of Tag Team wrestling. He then explained that one can't pin the illegal opponent unless it's a specialty match like a Ladder match or a Tornado Tag Team match.

🚨 SERIOUS ANSWER 🚨



Yet another member of the hurt business who doesn’t understand the rules of @wwe tag team wrestling. Unless it gets turned into a specialty (ladders, table, tornado, etc.) match, you cant pin the illegal opponent. He can’t even be in the ring past a 5 count https://t.co/mOnp4q6Ed0 — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 10, 2020

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been RAW Tag Team Champions since the 2020 WWE Draft

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were moved to WWE RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft a short while ago, while the red brand's Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, were moved in the opposite direction. The two teams traded their titles to keep the championships on their respective shows.

Xavier Woods and Kofi have been feuding with The Hurt Business for a while now. Cedric Alexander has pinned both Woods and Kofi Kingston over the past few weeks on RAW.

Don't forget to watch WWE TLC 2020 to find out if The New Day manages to retain their Tag Team titles against The Hurt Business, on December 20, 2020.