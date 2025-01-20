Xavier Woods fires shots at RAW champion after using Brock Lesnar to taunt The New Day

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been the butt of many jokes in the WWE locker room over the past few weeks. The duo turned heel on the December 2, 2024, edition of RAW when they kicked out Big E out of The New Day.

The most recent joke is that the TikTok ban lasted as long as Kofi Kingston's match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, which took place on the October 4, 2019, edition of SmackDown. The bout was over in seconds after The Beast Incarnate delivered an F5 to Kingston, and he lost his title.

Ivar shared the joke on social media, and Woods issued quite a warning for the World Tag Team Champion.

"Trust me, with the way your neck is held together with duct tape and floss, you don't want these problems," Woods wrote.

Ivar recently returned from a neck injury, as did his tag team partner, Erik, so it seems that Woods is making it clear that he will use that to his advantage if he wants to start a problem.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will be on WWE RAW later tonight

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston would obviously be happy with a title shot if they were able to garner one out of these issues with The War Raiders, but first, they need to prove themselves as a heel duo.

Woods and Kingston are yet to wrestle in 2025 because they were kicked out of the WWE locker room and have been unable to change for their matches. They have also been booed out of the building several times because of how they treated Big E.

It will be interesting to see how they are welcomed tonight on RAW and if they change their style now that they are the most hated heels on the WWE roster.

