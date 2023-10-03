Xavier Woods and former WWE Champion get destroyed by 39-year-old star on RAW

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, The New Day's Xavier Woods collided with The Viking Raiders' Ivar in a singles match.

The two teams have been in a rivalry for quite some time now. They have competed in tag team and singles matches on the red brand. Two weeks ago, Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar via pinfall. This week, his tag team partner Xavier Woods went one-on-one with the latter in a competitive match.

The former WWE Champion was on commentary during the bout. Woods went for a few strikes after the bell rang, but he was taken out with a Banzai Drop and a Bronco Buster for a two-count.

Later, Xavier Woods hit the heel star with a clothesline to the floor and went for a dropkick but was caught and slammed on the apron. Xavier was about to be taken out by a running crossbody, but he avoided it. He then hit a dropkick off the barricade.

Back in the ring, Ivar performed a backbreaker and a bodyslam. He then hit a Banzai Drop in the corner, but it didn't get him the win. Ivar then went for a powerbomb, but Woods managed to roll him up to win the match via pinfall.

After the bout, Ivar stacked The New Day on top of each other and hit them both with a moonsault off the top rope.

