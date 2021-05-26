Xavier Woods on what his future holds after professional wrestling

Xavier Woods is already planning for his next career when he's done in professional wrestling.

Those who have seen the YouTube channel UpUpDownDown know that Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) is a man of many talents. His work with the newly relaunched video game channel G4 also speaks for itself.

Xavier Woods was the latest guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to talk about all things WWE. When Van Vliet brought up the G4 hosting gig, Woods revealed that he plans to fully transition to the job once his in-ring career is over.

“G4 is the job that I’m going to transition to once I am done being a bump boy," Woods explained. "But also I am learning bass guitar, I have aspirations to be a studio bassist. Hopefully in the next 5 to 7 years. It’s music, so there are components that I already understand with playing trombone. That part is easy, I’ve got the music theory. Translating it to bass has been fun. All of your favorite songs are driven by a bassline. It feels good to play and to spread positive energy.”

Xavier Woods has quite the bright future in video games and music

Xavier Woods in WWE

While fans don't expect to see Xavier Woods retire from inside the squared circle anytime soon, it's encouraging to see he already has his future planned out.

For now, his in-ring career remains quite successful. Last night on WWE RAW, Xavier Woods tore the house down with Riddle in a match that certainly captured the attention of the WWE Universe. Could a singles run could be in Xavier Woods' immediate future? Only time will tell.

