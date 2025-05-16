Xavier Woods lashes out; shuts down WWE fan

Since becoming a heel, Xavier Woods has been doing some exceptional work as a wrestler. Now tapping into his dark side, the 38-year-old does not hold back. This applies both while he's at work and when he's outside, as seen with a recent lash out that saw him shut down a WWE fan.

Back in the day, when Xavier Woods was still a fun-loving, carefree guy, he shared a video of himself singing Batista's iconic theme song "I Walk Alone" at WrestleMania 35. He was backstage and clearly having fun, not as a performer but as a fan.

Recently, Saliva, the band that wrote the song, performed it at a show. This was shared on X, where a fan responded, claiming that Xavier Woods ruined it for him with his aforementioned performance. Unfortunately for the fan, the World Tag Team Champion did not let it slide.

Woods lashed out and replied to the tweet, completely shutting down the fan by informing him that he needs a "stronger belief system." Simply, because Woods enjoying this song should not have such an effect on him.

"If my enjoyment of something ruins it for you then you need a stronger belief system," tweeted Woods.

Clearly, The New Day star is done with taking insults from fans, and this has been the case for quite some time now. With that in mind, the WWE Universe better be wary, because there is no telling when he may take aim at them next.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston want to give American Made an opportunity

Since winning the World Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41, The New Day has been on a roll. However, as champions, the duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston has yet to defend their championships.

The main reason for this is that they've been ducking the team they took the titles from in Las Vegas, The War Raiders. Erik and Ivar have been demanding a rematch for quite some time now, but The New Day is doing everything possible to stop that.

This was evident this week on RAW, as the duo employed some shady tactics in order to help American Made's Julius and Brutus Creed pick up the win.

As such, it seems as though The Creed Brothers will be the next contenders for the World Tag Team Championship, much to the frustration of The War Raiders.

